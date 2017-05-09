4 Killed, 1 Hurt In Fiery Highland Wreck

HIGHLAND, Calif. (CBSLA.com) — Four people, including two children, were killed in a fiery two-car traffic collision in Highland Monday afternoon.

The collision occurred at 2:24 p.m. at the intersection of Palm Avenue and Cypress Street. According to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, an Acura TL carrying one person collided with a Ford Taurus, sending the Ford rolling onto its roof and catching fire.

The three passengers of the Taurus died at the scene. The driver of the Taurus was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver and sole occupant of the Acura was taken to a hospital where he was in critical condition, the sheriff’s department said.

Sixteen-year-old Josh Hermosillo Tuesday identified the deceased victims to KCAL9 as his 7-year-old brother Aiden, his 8-year-old sister Vanessa, and their 83-year-old great grandfather Juan Perez. The driver, 16-year-old Nicholas Luna, was a family cousin.

“We didn’t have to lose them,” Josh said.

“I showed Vanessa how to walk,” said Valeria Hermosillo, a cousin to the victims. “I’ve been there since they were little babies.”

Witness Mike Montana, who lives in the area, says he tried to help.

“Once I heard the gas tank pop, everybody was backing out… we tried to do our best, as much as we could do, I wish we had more stuff to do, but like I said, it was tragic,” Montana said.

Montana says the intersection is dangerous and needs a stop light.

“We’ve asked repeatedly for stop lights, but it never seems to happen,” Montana said.

It’s been a tragic couple of years for Josh’s family.

“We were already broken down,” Josh said. “Last year, in April, we lost my great grandma and then my older brother, who was 19, in a car crash. He fell asleep at the wheel.

A vigil for the family is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m.

The SBCSD Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the cause of the crash.