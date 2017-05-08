Taxi Driver Who Entered US Illegally In 1998 Detained By ICE Officials

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com/AP) — An Orange County taxi driver originally from India has been detained by U.S. immigration authorities during a check-in for an 18-year-old deportation order.
Lawyer Monica Eav Glicken says Gurmukh Singh was detained Monday at Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s offices in Santa Ana.
Singh was previously detained by immigration authorities in 2013 after attending an interview related to his U.S. citizen wife’s application to sponsor him for a green card. His lawyers say he learned only then that he had a deportation order.
Singh tried to get the 1999 order reviewed but the courts last month rejected his efforts.
The 47-year-old Sikh came to the country in 1998 after sneaking across the U.S.-Mexico border. He sought asylum – citing religious persecution – but wasn’t approved.
He married a U.S. citizen in 2010, and in 2012 he applied for legal immigration status under those circumstances. It was then that the deportation order surfaced, and in 2013, he was jailed for about five months.
Singh was freed on a $5,000 bond paid by immigration rights activists who are supporting him, he said.
“Since that time, ICE had me check in here (in Santa Ana) every month, then every two months, then three months, then six months,” Singh said.
ICE says Singh’s case has received an exhaustive review by the courts.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)