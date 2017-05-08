Woman In Grave Condition After Being Pulled From Burning South LA Home

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A woman in her 40s was hospitalized in grave condition after being rescued Monday morning from a fire that damaged the attic of a South Los Angeles home.
Firefighters were dispatched at 8:33 a.m. to 4187 S. Denker Ave. and had the fire under control by 8:55 a.m., Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey said.
“The victim was rescued when firefighters pulled her through a window as flames were behind them,” Humphrey said.
The one-story, 1,100-square-foot home built in 1912 was equipped with functional fire alarms, he said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
