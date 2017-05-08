Woman In Grave Condition After Being Pulled From Burning South LA Home

May 8, 2017 10:19 AM
Filed Under: Fire, South Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A woman in her 40s was hospitalized in grave condition after being rescued Monday morning from a fire that damaged the attic of a South Los Angeles home.

Firefighters were dispatched at 8:33 a.m. to 4187 S. Denker Ave. and had the fire under control by 8:55 a.m., Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey said.

“The victim was rescued when firefighters pulled her through a window as flames were behind them,” Humphrey said.

The one-story, 1,100-square-foot home built in 1912 was equipped with functional fire alarms, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch