Educators, Parents Discuss How To Make Schools Safer In Wake Of San Bernardino School Shooting

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA.com) — School district leaders and parents gathered Monday night to talk about what would make city schools safer following the fatal campus shooting of a student and his special needs teacher by her estranged husband last month.
Some procedures have already been changed, including no visitors past the office at North Park Elemenary School. But more safety changes are in the works.
“Want to take into consideration expert advice, which is what we’re doing as we build our plan. Our plan would approach all schools, all cites, all departments,” Superintendent Dr. Dale Marsden said.
Parents also called for a streamlined notification system when something tragic happens so they can find out right away about their children.
“We were like where’s my child? Which way do I go in? Where do I park. What am I doing? From our perspective we didn’t have that cohesiveness,” one parent said.
The district hopes to have new policies and procedures in place by June.