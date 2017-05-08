Lowrie Gives A’s Third Straight Walk-Off Victory, 3-2, Over Angels

OAKLAND (AP) — Jed Lowrie hit his second home run of the game with two outs in the 11th inning and the Oakland Athletics beat the Angels, 3-2, on Monday night for their third straight walk-off win.
Lowrie got Oakland on the board with a solo shot in the fourth inning and ended it with a drive to right field off Deolis Guerra (2-2) that sent the A’s pouring out of the dugout in celebration again.
This victory followed dramatic comebacks against Detroit that were capped by Adam Rosales’ game-ending single Saturday and Ryon Healy’s homer on Sunday. Oakland has three consecutive walk-off victories for the first time since June 2004.
Liam Hendricks (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings as the A’s won for the fourth time in five games.
