Conrad Hilton’s Ex: ‘I Just Feel Like He Isn’t Safe To Himself’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Conrad Hilton, younger brother of socialite Paris Hilton, remained in jail Monday following his arrest over the weekend over allegations he violated a restraining order and stole a Bentley in the Hollywood Hills.

According to Los Angeles police, officers arrested the 23-year-old Hilton at around 4:50 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Jupiter Drive for violating a restraining order against his ex-girlfriend, 21-year-old actress Hunter Daily Salomon, and taking a car belonging to her father Rick Salomon.

He was taken into custody on a felony charges of grand theft auto, police said, and booked on $60,000 bail.

Hunter said Monday that Conrad has been stalking her on and off for years.

“I don’t sleep in my bedroom anymore because I feel he knows where I live,” Hunter said.

Conrad is an heir to the Hilton Hotel family fortune. In video of his arrest obtained by entertainment website TMZ, he is seed using homophobic and racial slurs.

Hunter says she and Conrad briefly dated when she was 15. After they broke up, she said she had to obtain a restraining order against him for breaking into her home several times.

“It’s really sad and scary,” Hunter said. “I just feel like he isn’t safe to himself or to anybody else right now, so it’s scary.”

Conrad has had a trouble with the law in the past. In 2015, he was sentenced to three years’ probation and community service for causing a disruption aboard an international flight. Conrad threatened flight attendants among other things during a meltdown aboard a British Airways flight.

He served two month in jail in 2016 for violating the terms of that probation.

“I just really hope he gets some help,” Hunter said.

In the past, Conrad has been represented by prominent attorney Robert Shapiro. It’s unclear if Shapiro is still representing him now. Calls to Shapiro were not immediately returned.

