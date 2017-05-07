Suspect Arrested For Sucker Punch In Las Vegas That Killed La Puente Father Of 5

May 7, 2017 11:40 PM

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com)   — Police in Las Vegas Sunday announced the arrest of the suspect in a sucker punch assault that left the victim, a father of five from La Puente, dead.

Luis Campos,  45, was assaulted last Sunday around 1:30 in the morning while standing outside a downtown nightclub.  Campos never regained consciousness and died Thursday morning.

His brother, Drake Garibay, told police the assailant struck without provocation.

The suspect walked past the victim and said “What are you looking at?”

The suspect and a companion then fled on foot.

KCAL9’s Dave Lopez spoke to Garibay and the victim’s mother Thursday.

“I’m in shock,” said his mom, “And now I just want to catch this guy.”

RELATED LINK: La Puente Father Of 5 Dead After Being Sucker Punched Outside Vegas Nightclub

Police on Sunday identified the suspect as 27-year-old James Beach. The suspect is also known as James Michael Garcia, police said.

Beach was interviewed Sunday, arrested, and then transported to the Clark County Detention Center He faces one count of murder.

His companion was also identified, interviewed and released, police said.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch