Suspect Arrested For Sucker Punch In Las Vegas That Killed La Puente Father Of 5

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Police in Las Vegas Sunday announced the arrest of the suspect in a sucker punch assault that left the victim, a father of five from La Puente, dead.

Luis Campos, 45, was assaulted last Sunday around 1:30 in the morning while standing outside a downtown nightclub. Campos never regained consciousness and died Thursday morning.

His brother, Drake Garibay, told police the assailant struck without provocation.

The suspect walked past the victim and said “What are you looking at?”

The suspect and a companion then fled on foot.

KCAL9’s Dave Lopez spoke to Garibay and the victim’s mother Thursday.

“I’m in shock,” said his mom, “And now I just want to catch this guy.”

Police on Sunday identified the suspect as 27-year-old James Beach. The suspect is also known as James Michael Garcia, police said.

Beach was interviewed Sunday, arrested, and then transported to the Clark County Detention Center He faces one count of murder.

His companion was also identified, interviewed and released, police said.