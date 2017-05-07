Spring Storm Delivers Blast Of Winter Weather

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — An unusual spring storm delivered a blast of winter weather to many parts of the Southland late Saturday and early Sunday morning, including snow to higher elevation areas.
Rain came down hard overnight from downtown Los Angeles all the way to the Grapevine, which winds through the San Gabriel and Tehachapi mountains, where temperatures flirted with freezing and conditions were slick along Interstate 5. However, the freeway remained open and there were no major accidents.
Several inches of snow fell in the San Bernardino Mountain area of Lake Arrowhead. Caltrans was requiring chains for drivers on State Route 18.
Temperatures were in the 40s and 50s Sunday morning, with gusty winds expected throughout the day in some parts of Los Angeles. Spotty showers were also likely Sunday afternoon and evening, with up to three-tenths of an inch of rain possible Sunday, KLCA9 Meteorologist Craig Herrera said.