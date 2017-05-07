Hiker Rescued After Big Fall In San Pedro

May 7, 2017 12:35 PM
Filed Under: Hiker Rescue, San Pedro

SAN PEDRO (CBSLA.com) – A 23-year-old man was safely rescued after falling about 50 feet while hiking a trail near Point Fermin Park in San Pedro Sunday morning.

At 9:51 a.m., Los Angeles Fire Department crews were called to the 4100 block of South Pacific Avenue after witnesses said a man fell off a trail that was damp from the recent rainfall. He landed on some rocks on the shoreline.

An LAFD helicopter responded and hoisted the man to safety. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The exact circumstances of the fall were not confirmed.

