Heartbroken Family Hopes $10,000 Reward Money Will Bring Missing 5-Year-Old Home

MONTEBELLO (CBSLA.com) — Little 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian has been missing for more than two weeks.

Sunday in Montebello. the boy’s heartbroken family held a prayer vigil and many handed our fliers.

CBS2’s Adrianna Weingold spoke to family members who are hoping a $10,000 reward will also help lead to the boy’s safe return home.

Aramazd was last seen with his father, Aramazd Andressian Sr. But the father told police he has no idea what’s happened to the boy.

In a statement last week, the father said he took his son to a park and believes he was knocked unconscious and someone took the boy.

“We’re just trying to get this boy back home to his mother,” said one family member.

Aramazd and his estranged wife share custody of the boy.

The father and mother were supposed to meet up on the morning the boy was last seen for a custodial exchange.

“The baby was the dad’s life,” said cousin Karen Medadian, “He would never, never hurt his son. Never. He worked as hard as he did, everything he did was for his son.”

Despite the rain, the father’s family held a prayer service saying they are hoping he is found soon.

“We just want Junior found,” said cousin Armand Voskanian, “[it’s been] two weeks of Hell. I cannot put it into words.”

Members of the family told Weingold they are trying to remain upbeat and positive that someone will soon find Aramazd safe and sound.

The father’s family says they don’t know why he was found unconscious — they are just praying for the boy’s safe return.