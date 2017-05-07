Body Found Near San Gabriel River In South El Monte

SOUTH EL MONTE (CBSLA.com) — Authorities said a body was found Saturday afternoon in a riverbed of the San Gabriel Valley in South El Monte.
Sheriff’s homicide detectives were investigating the cause of death — foul play or accident, according to officials.
Sky 2’s Desmond Shaw said the body was found below the Peck Road Bridge.
Accidental drownings, Shaw reported, are common when rivers swell from rain runoff.
Detectives did not say if the body was that of a man or a woman.
The deceased was found near Peck Road and Durkee Avenue just after 1 p.m., according to the LA County Fire Department’s Art Marrujo.