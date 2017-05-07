Large Blaze Breaks Out Along Row Of Mar Vista Businesses

MAR VISTA (CBSLA.com) – A greater-alarm fire broke out in a row of one-story businesses along a busy Mar Vista street early Sunday afternoon.
The blaze was reported around 11:47 a.m. in a row of seven businesses in the 3500 block of South Centinela Avenue. A shared attic among the businesses was “heavily involved” in flames, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. There were no reported injuries. Just under 100 firefighters were on scene as of 12:30 p.m.
Centinela Avenue was shut down in the immediate area. Drivers were advised to avoid the area completely.
There was no immediate word on a cause for the fire.