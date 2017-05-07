Best Places To Take Wedding Pictures In OC

By Gary Schwind

A lot of different things from beaches to amazing architecture make Orange County a great place to be. That diversity of scenery provides more benefit than just viewing it. It provides a lot of great locations for wedding photos that you will enjoy for a long time. Whether you’re looking for sort of casual beach photos or photos that are dramatic because of the architecture, you won’t have any trouble finding a great location.

The Montage

30801 Pacific Coast Highway

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(866) 271-6953

http://www.montagehotels.com/lagunabeach

It’s no surprise that a luxury hotel in Laguna Beach is a great place for wedding photos. This hotel offers amazing views of the ocean, and the good thing is that you need not reserve a room here (you have enough expenses with the upcoming wedding) to get amazing photos. The beach by this magnificent hotel has some scenery that will make your wedding photos beautiful and memorable. Not only that, but your wedding photos will be the envy of your landlocked friends.

Old Orange County Courthouse

211 W Santa Ana Blvd.

Santa Ana, CA 92701

(714) 973-6605

http://www.ocparks.com/historic/oldcourt

You may not think of an old courthouse as a place for wedding photos – particularly in an area with abundant beaches. However, this courthouse is a great place for wedding photos for a couple reasons. First there is the association of courts with marriage licenses and civil ceremonies. Second, the architecture in and around the courthouse – like the stairs both inside and in front of the courthouse – makes great composition for memorable photos. With the right photographer, you can get some pictures here that are pure magic.

Heritage Hill Historical Park

25151 Serrano Road

Lake Forest, CA 92630

(949) 923-2230

http://www.ocparks.com/historic/heritage

When you’re looking for places for your wedding photos, one thing you want more than anything is scenery that makes your photos distinctive. Heritage Hill Historical Park is a place where you can get distinctive wedding photos. Here you’ll find some architecture that is definitely distinctive – particularly in the beige oasis that is south Orange County. Among the buildings are a church and a school that look like something right out of Little House on the Prairie.

Bill Barber Memorial Park

4 Civic Center Plaza

Irvine, CA 92606

(949) 724-6711

http://www.cityofirvine.org/parks-facilities/col-bill-barber-marine-corps-memorial-park

This park has a lot of athletic outlets like baseball fields and tennis courts, but it also has some great scenery for wedding photos. The amphitheater and the surrounding architecture make for great photos. The trellises provide some great framed shots that will look amazing in your wedding photos. In addition, the natural scenery provides some great colors and textures for your photos.

Mission San Juan Capistrano

26801 Ortega Highway

San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

(949) 234-1300

http://www.missionsjc.com

Orange County doesn’t have the history of a lot of other cities in the United States, but this mission has some of the oldest architecture in the county. Here you’ll find lots of arches and bells that make for very interesting photo backgrounds – particularly if the photos are in black and white. Furthermore, as you move throughout the mission, you’ll find more and more places to pose for photos. This location makes for photos that are unforgettable.

