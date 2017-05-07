Best Events & Activities To Do This Week In Orange County – May 8

Get ready for a week filled with delicious food and fun outdoor activities. Whether you’re dining at Huntington Beach’s newest restaurant or treating those wonderful moms in your life to Mother’s Day brunch in Newport Beach, you’re bound to try some stellar dishes. Locals can also attend the Women’s Community Fund breakfast this week. If you’re not a huge foodie (but, really, who isn’t?) there is still plenty to check out. Watch a screening of “The Lappnor Project,” take your tots to a new kid’s club experience, run through the Disneyland Resort or listen to sweet, sweet jazz music before the week is over.

Monday, May 8



See “The Lappnor Project”

Gear Coop

3315 Hyland Avenue

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 749-9355

www.thelappnorproject.com Gear Coop3315 Hyland AvenueCosta Mesa, CA 92626(714) 749-9355 Gear Coop, a sporting goods store at SOCO, will present a special screening of “The Lappnor Project” on Monday night at 5 p.m. The documentary film follows Nalle Hukkataival, a world-renowned rock climber from Finland, as he attempts to ascend the unclimbed Lappnor path. Created in a partnership with Black Diamond equipment company and Blue Kangoo Films, “The Lappnor Project” is a tale that instills the importance of not giving up. The free screening, which is open to the public, is one of only four throughout the country. Gear Coop ambassador Kayla King will be collecting retired climbing ropes and selling rugs made with previous donations. Beer and raffle tickets will also be sold, with proceeds benefiting Friends of Joshua Tree.

Tuesday, May 9



Try a New Restaurant

Pacific Hideaway

500 Pacific Coast Highway

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

(714) 960-5050

www.pacifichideawayhb.com Pacific Hideaway500 Pacific Coast HighwayHuntington Beach, CA 92648(714) 960-5050 Not far from Main Street’s line of beach bars and patio-fronted restaurants lies Pacific Hideaway. The new Latin American restaurant opened a week ago, making it the perfect time to dive into the menu and try it for yourself. Crafted by executive chef J.T. Walker, it features colorful dishes and innovative drinks like lacquered spare ribs, game hen, loaded waffle fries, noodle bowls, beef salad and cocktails featuring wine, rum, gin and more. While the laidback atmosphere of Southern California blends perfectly with international décor from Mexico and Indonesia, the roll-up garage doors that lead to the spacious patio blend the indoor and outdoor dining areas. With views of the sea and the nearby pier, it’s likely to be a big hit among beachgoers and happy hour regulars.

Wednesday, May 10



Women’s Philanthropy Fund Breakfast

Hotel Irvine

17900 Jamboree Road

Irvine, CA 92614

(949) 660-7600

www.unitedwayoc.org Hotel Irvine17900 Jamboree RoadIrvine, CA 92614(949) 660-7600 A group of local female philanthropists partner with the Orange County chapter of the United Way each year to present the Women’s Philanthropy Fund Breakfast. More than 700 influential leaders and empowering philanthropists will be on-site to experience and donate funds during the event. A keynote speech will come from Leigh Anne Tuohy, the subject of popular football movie “The Blind Side” and adoptive mother to NFL superstar Michael Oher. In keeping with her speech, a variety of former football players will make appearances as well. This year’s event, which will take place at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, is already set to raise more money than in previous years. Proceeds from the breakfast benefit local women and children in need.

Thursday, May 11



Little Lido Kids Club

Lido Village Books

3424 Via Oporto

Newport Beach, CA 92663

(949) 673-2549

www.lidovillagebooks.com Lido Village Books3424 Via OportoNewport Beach, CA 92663(949) 673-2549 The first installment of a new monthly experience, Little Lido Kids Club is the perfect remedy to an open Thursday schedule. Set to be held on the third Thursday of every month, the hour-long club gives kids and their parents the chance to take part in fun activities and interactive experiences. This week, children will enjoy a reading of Eric Carle’s “Mister Seahorse” on the patio outside of Lido Village Books. After the reading of the beloved book, there will also be an interactive sing-a-long coupled with seahorse-inspired arts & crafts. But the event isn’t just for kids. Parents can take part in something special as well with raffle drawings featuring prizes from Lido Marina Village shops. The free event starts at 10 a.m. and reservations are recommended.

Friday, May 12



Tinker Bell Half Marathon

Disneyland Resort

1313 Disneyland Drive

Anaheim, CA 92802

(407) 939-4786

www.rundisney.com Disneyland Resort1313 Disneyland DriveAnaheim, CA 92802(407) 939-4786 Spread a little pixie dust at runDisney’s Tinker Bell Half Marathon. Starting on Thursday, the four-day event encompasses a variety of smaller events. The main attraction, the half marathon, takes place on Sunday morning, leading runners through Anaheim on a 13.1-mile course that traverses both theme parks, local neighborhoods and nearby streets before participants earn their finisher medal. Events occurring before the half marathon include the Tinker Bell 10K on Saturday, the Neverland 5K on Friday and various age-oriented kid’s races on Saturday. A health and fitness expo will run from Thursday through Saturday as well, highlighting the finest fitness goods and services in Southern California. Costumes are encouraged during the races and characters from the resort will line some of the courses, making it an exciting and magical way to spend a weekend.

Saturday, May 13



Monarchs of Jazz

Monarch Beach Resort

1 Monarch Beach Resort North

Dana Point, CA 92629

(949) 234-3200

www.monarchbeachresort.com Monarch Beach Resort1 Monarch Beach Resort NorthDana Point, CA 92629(949) 234-3200 The second in a series of two events, Monarchs of Jazz is the best way to witness live jazz performances in Orange County this week. First, enjoy an hour-long sommelier wine reception with opportunities to meet the artists that will later perform. The reception will also feature hand selected wines and small decorative canapés. Once the music starts, expect to hear the stylings of vocalist Oleta Adams, keyboardist Brian Simpson and saxophonists Warren Hill and Michael Paulo. Starting Saturday evening at 6 p.m., the event offers incredible views, overlooking the ocean from the resort’s Pacific Lawn. Gold tickets simply offer access to the musical portion while premium tickets allow for meet and greets, attendance at the reception and a seat at the concert.

Sunday, May 14



Mother’s Day Brunch

Back Bay Bistro

1131 Back Bay Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 729-1144

www.newportdunes.com Back Bay Bistro1131 Back Bay DriveNewport Beach, CA 92660(949) 729-1144 When Mother’s Day rolls around, a luxury brunch is probably the best way to spend the morning. Celebrate your love for the special ladies in your life at the Back Bay Bistro, or at other Great Restaurants In Orange County for Mother’s Day Brunch. The Newport Dunes restaurant offers award-winning cuisine in the form of a special gourmet brunch buffet complete with bottomless mimosas and a waterfront view. Guests can choose from many different breakfast stations, like a sweet and savory crepe station or a pancake station, complete with banana slices, chocolate chips, blueberries, a Mickey Mouse shaping option and more. Moms can also dine at the seafood station, filled with everything from ahi poke and ceviche to crab legs and oysters; the smoked fish station; a carving station; a skillet station; a fruit and salad bar; antipasti displays; cooked-to-order omelets; and a luxury desert table. What mother doesn’t want a chocolate fountain to play with on Mother’s Day?