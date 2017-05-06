Woman Attacked In Sherman Oaks Home Invasion, Suspect Arrested

SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA.com) – A man has been arrested in connection with a home invasion that occurred overnight Friday in Sherman Oaks.
The attack was reported just after midnight Friday at a home in the 5500 block of Willis Avenue. According to Los Angeles police, the suspect entered the home, punched a woman and stole her cell phone before running away.
The victim called 911 and responding officers searched the neighborhood and arrested a man who matched the description of the suspect, police said. The woman was treated at the scene and did not require immediate transport to a hospital.
The suspect’s name and the charges he faces were not immediately known.
