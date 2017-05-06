Simmons’ Walk-Off Single Lifts Angels Past Astros

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Andrelton Simmons hit a walk-off single as the Los Angeles Angels broke a three-game losing streak by defeating the Houston Astros 2-1 on Saturday night.
Bud Norris (1-1) picked up the win in relief, while Chris Devenski (2-2) took the loss.
Kole Calhoun walked to lead off the bottom of the ninth, and Albert Pujols hit a single into short left field to send Calhoun to third with no outs. After Luis Valbuena struck out, Simmons hit a chopper to shortstop Carlos Correa and Calhoun easily crossed home plate before the throw.
J.C. Ramirez took some pressure off the over-worked Angels’ bullpen by offering six strong innings. He gave up one run, which came in the first inning after Carlos Beltran hit a bloop double down the third-base line to drive in Correa, eight hits and walked two.