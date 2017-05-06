Man Found Shot To Death In Car In San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA.com) – A man was found shot to death inside a car in San Bernardino late Friday night.
San Bernardino police responded at 11:50 p.m. in the 1300 block of Genevieve Street after hearing gunshots. They arrived to find the victim in a car with multiple gunshot wounds. He died on scene.
When officers got on scene, the vehicle was still running and slowly rolling down a hill, police said. They were able to stop it before it struck anything.
There was no immediate suspect description or a motive for the shooting. The victim was not immediately identified.