Coast Guard Comes To Rescue Of Capsized Pleasure Boat Near Marina Del Rey

SAN PEDRO (CBSLA.com) — Members of the U.S. Coast Guard from the Los Angeles/Long Beach division — along with first responders from Point Magu, Seatow and Baywatch Del Rey — responded to the report of a vessel in distress call Saturday late afternoon.
Officials received notification around 4:40 p.m., of a 27-foot pleasure craft that capsized with three people aboard eight miles west of Marina del Rey.
The Coast Guard launched a MJ-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter and 45-foot response boat to aid in the rescue.
The Coast Guard reminds the public to wear life jackets while cruising along the water no matter how experienced a swimmer you are.
They also wanted the public to revisit other safety tips while boating. To read that information, click here.