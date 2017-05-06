Coast Guard Comes To Rescue Of Capsized Pleasure Boat Near Marina Del Rey

May 6, 2017 10:42 PM
SAN PEDRO (CBSLA.com)  —    Members of the U.S. Coast Guard from  the Los Angeles/Long Beach division  — along with first responders from Point Magu, Seatow and Baywatch Del Rey — responded to the report of a vessel in distress call Saturday late afternoon.

Officials received notification around 4:40 p.m., of a 27-foot pleasure craft that capsized with three people aboard eight miles west of Marina del Rey.

The Coast Guard launched a MJ-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter and 45-foot response boat to aid in the rescue.

The Coast Guard reminds the public to wear life jackets while cruising along the water no matter how experienced a swimmer you are.

They also wanted the public to revisit other safety tips while boating. To read that information, click here.

 

