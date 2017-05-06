Best Events & Activities To Do This Week In Los Angeles – May 8

From magic to opera, special film screenings to plays, there’s so much to see and do this week. The end of the week is, of course, all about mom, as we celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday. We’ve rounded up a few fun ways to make mom feel loved on her special day.

Monday, May 8



Magic Monday

Santa Monica Playhouse

1211 4th Street

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 450-2849

www.magicmondayla.com Santa Monica Playhouse1211 4th StreetSanta Monica, CA 90401(310) 450-2849 It’s just another Magic Monday at the Santa Monica Playhouse, as they continue their weekly lineup of world-class magicians. Every Monday, a new group of award-winning acts takes the stage to blow the minds of audience goers with sleight of hand, interactive parlor magic, and unbelievable illusions. Tonight features the comedy and magic stylings of as-seen-on-tv performers Ben Seidman, Matt Marcy, and master puppeteer Scott Land. Magic Mondays run through the end of August.

Tuesday, May 9



See “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

El Capitan Theatre

6838 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

www.elcapitantheatre.com El Capitan Theatre6838 Hollywood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90028 Peter Quill and his gang of galaxy guardians are back for another adventure traversing the cosmos. The team finds themselves fighting to keep their newfound family together, as they set out to discover the real heritage of their fearless leader. The iconic El Capitan not only creates a one-of-a-kind theater experience, but is also offering various ticket packages that include an exclusive Marvel Studios’ Guardian of the Galaxy comic book, Groot collector cup, double features of the original and new film, and more.

Wednesday, May 10



Joseph Calleja In Concert

The Broad Stage

1310 11th St.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 434-3200

www.thebroadstage.com The Broad Stage1310 11th St.Santa Monica, CA 90401(310) 434-3200 Maltese tenor Joseph Calleja makes his Broad Stage debut with orchestra tonight as part of the Celebrity Opera Series. The Grammy nominated singer is one of the most sought-after singers in the world, and will be paying tribute to one of his greatest influences, Mario Lanza. The performance includes works by Verdi, Bizet, Puccini, Berlioz, and several other greats.

Thursday, May 11



“The Gary Plays”: Part I (“Tirade for Three” & “Girl on a Bed”)

Atwater Village Theatre

3269 Casitas Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90039

(323) 882-6912

www.openfist.org Atwater Village Theatre3269 Casitas Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90039(323) 882-6912 After a two-year development period, Murray Mednick’s “The Gary Plays” have finally hit the stage. The anticipated series of plays chronicles the life of unemployed actor Gary Bean, years after the random murder of his son. The plays are in three parts, with each part containing two stories, totaling an ambitious six plays in the series. Part 1 takes place tonight, followed by Part 2 tomorrow, and Part 3 Saturday. And while the ideal scenario would be to see the entire three part series in succession, each play can also stand alone. All three parts can also be seen back-to-back-to-back on Sundays.

Friday, May 12



Paul Simon: Words & Music + Screening

The Skirball Cultural Center

2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90049

www.skirball.org The Skirball Cultural Center2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90049 In honor of the new Paul Simon exhibit that opened this month, the Skirball is hosting a free, late-night experience of it. Paul Simon: Words & Music explores the singer-songwriter’s legacy through instruments, records, sheet music, handwritten lyrics, photography, costumes, and much more. Along with the extended hours, the museum is also screening the Emmy nominated “Under African Skies” tonight. A guided tour will be provided along with local food trucks and a cash bar.

Saturday, May 13



Cinespia Season Opener: “Chinatown”

Hollywood Forever Cemetary

6000 Santa Monica Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90038

www.cinespia.org Hollywood Forever Cemetary6000 Santa Monica Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90038 Cinespia kicks off their 16th season of outdoor screenings at Hollywood Forever Cemetery tonight with the iconic L.A. film “Chinatown.” The murder mystery stars Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway in pre-war LA, and explores the murder of a city planner that reveals deeper secrets. Bring your blanket, picnic dinner, and some wine or beer, and enjoy a night out under the stars.

Sunday, May 14



Take Mom Out for Mother’s Day

Various Locations Various Locations It’s mom’s special day, and there are so many ways to celebrate. If mom’s a bit of a wino, whisk her away to Napa Valley Grille, where they’ve got a wide, yet carefully curated selection of wines from the namesake region to go with their special brunch menu. Shade Hotel’s Sea Level is hosting an oceanside brunch that will not only have a variety of serving stations, but also a supervised kid’s craft table to keep the littles entertained, and a free gift for mom from Kendra Scott. For something a little different, check out Theatricum Botanicum’s rustic outdoor ampitheater turned fantastical world of aerial and circus performers in the show “Momentum Place,” or take her for a cruise around the harbor aboard one of Hornblower’s fantastic Mother’s Day cruises.

Article by Kellie Fell.