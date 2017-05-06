Backed By ‘The Clayton & Cody Show,’ Dodgers Beat Padres, 10-2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Clayton Kershaw pitched into the eighth inning, rookie Cody Bellinger hit a grand slam and drove in five runs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 10-2 Saturday night.

Kershaw (5-2) allowed a run and five hits over 7 1/3 innings, striking out nine and walking four.

Bellinger, who went deep twice in Friday’s win, hit his first career slam in the Dodgers’ five-run ninth. He has five homers and 14 RBIs in 11 games since he was called up on April 25.

It was the second time Kershaw defeated the Padres this year as he improved his career-mark against them to 16-6. In his last six starts against San Diego, he is 4-0 while giving up three runs over 40 2/3 innings.

The Dodgers beat the Padres for the fifth time in six games, a span in which they’ve outscored them 41-14.

Ryan Schimpf had a pinch-hit solo homer in the eighth off Kershaw, and Jabari Blash scored with two outs in the ninth on Justin Turner’s throwing error.

Clayton Richard (2-4) gave up five runs and seven hits while striking out five with a career high-tying six walks.

The Dodgers scored three runs in the fourth inning on four singles and walk. Bellinger’s single scored Turner. Franklin Gutierrez scored on Austin Hedges’ erratic throw on a failed pickoff attempt at third, and Yasiel Puig finished the scoring by driving in Bellinger on a soft single to center.

Los Angeles extended the lead to 5-0 in the fifth on Enrique Hernandez’s two-run double into the left-field corner

The Padres threatened in fourth when Taylor committed two errors on Hedges’ two-out grounder, placing him at second. Hunter Renfroe followed with the first of his two walks but Kershaw got Jabari Blash to fly out.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (left hip contusion) could return next weekend. … LHP Rich Hill (blister) will throw a minor-league rehab assignment on Tuesday and then could rejoin the rotation. … OF Gutierrez left the game in the sixth inning with hip tightness.

Padres: C Hector Sanchez is limited to pinch-hitting duties after suffering a foot contusion on Friday.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Brandon McCarthy (3-0, 3.10) looks to continue his dominance of the Padres to cap the three-game series. McCarthy has won eight of nine lifetime decisions against the Padres. He beat San Diego on April 6, allowing two runs on four hits over six innings

Padres: RHP Trevor Cahill (3-3, 5.82) surrendered five hits and three runs (two earned) in 5 2/3 innings against the Dodgers last month. Overall, Cahill is 6-6 with a 3.82 ERA against the Dodgers.

