Twitter Live Streaming Video Channel Now Available On Roku Devices

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Roku announced on Thursday that they will be offering a Twitter channel allowing their users to watch Twitter’s live streaming videos from their couches.
The channel will feature original programming, and live simulcasts in sports, entertainment, news, and politics. Users also will be able to view their Twitter timeline simultaneously as they watch live events.
“The Twitter channel on the Roku platform brings together the video and related conversation that surrounds live events to the largest screen in the house,” said Ryan Troy, product manager at Twitter. “Our new channel gives Roku’s audience an easy way to watch live events and see what people are talking about, keeping them connected to what’s happening.”
“Twitter live video streaming brings a new element to TV viewing with access to major league sports and other crowd-pleasing moments,” said Ed Lee, vice president of content acquisition at Roku. “Roku customers will enjoy access to major video moments for free.”
The Twitter channel is being offered for free in the Roku Channel Store and you don’t need to have a Twitter account to watch.
In order to access the channel, you must have the current-generation Roku device.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)