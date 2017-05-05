Teen Girl Struck, Killed By Bus While Biking In Redondo Beach

REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA.com) – A 13-year-old girl was struck and killed by a bus while biking in Redondo Beach Friday evening.
The collision occurred before 6 p.m. in the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Knob Hill Avenue, according to Redondo Beach police.
The PCH was closed in both directions in the immediate area of the crash. It was unclear when it would reopen.
A spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority told CBS2 that the bus that struck the girl was operated by a contractor named MV Transportation.
The circumstances of the crash were not immediately confirmed.