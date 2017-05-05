Suspect Brawls With Police Amid Van Nuys Standoff

VAN NUYS (CBSLA.com) – A suspect was taken into custody after engaging in a fight with Los Angeles police during a standoff Friday night in Van Nuys.
According to police, the incident began when officers responded to the 7000 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard on a report that the suspect had violated his visitation order with his child.
A standoff ensued. At around 9 p.m., the suspect handed over the child to officers. A few minutes later, the suspect engaged in a physical confrontation with officers and was taken into custody. It was not confirmed if he was armed.
The child was not hurt, police confirmed. It was unclear if the suspect was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The suspect’s name and the charges he faces were not immediately released.