Surfer Bitten By Shark Off Sunset Beach, Doctor Determines

SUNSET BEACH (CBSLA.com) — A surfer who initially thought she was cut by the fin on her surfboard was bitten by a shark in shallow water off Sunset Beach, a doctor detemined.
Sophia Raab, 18, was surfing off Sunset Beach on Wednesday afternoon when she felt pain in a leg in waist-deep water as she came ashore. Another surfer came to her aid, and she was taken to a hospital, where a doctor determine she was bitten by a juvenile great white shark 4-5 feet long that was feeding close to shore.
She never saw a shark.
The bite left a gash about 13 inches long and 4 inches deep.
“It was just beyond the most terrifying experience of my entire life,” Raab said through sobs.
“It almost seems as though the shark bit my leg when I fell out of fear and got the end of my fin as well, because there’s tooth marks on my fin,” Raab said.
This is the second report in a week of a surfer in local waters being injured by a shark.