Rookie Bellinger Goes Deep Twice, Dodgers Beat Padres. 8-2

May 5, 2017 11:36 PM
Filed Under: Cody Bellinger, Dodgers, Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP)   — Rookie Cody Bellinger homered twice and drove in four runs, and Kenta Maeda and five relievers combined on a four-hitter to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 8-2 victory against the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

Bellinger has four homers in 10 games. He avoided being sent back to the minors when Adrian Gonzalez went on the disabled list for the first time in his 14-year career.

Bellinger capped his big night with a three-run shot to straightaway center field off Miguel Diaz with one out in the ninth. He hit a leadoff homer to right off Jhoulys Chacin in the fourth.

(@Copyright 2017. The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may bot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

