Perry’s Double-OT Goal Puts Ducks Past Oilers, 4-3

May 5, 2017 11:51 PM
Filed Under: Anaheim Ducks, Edmonton Oilers

ANAHEIM (AP) — Corey Perry scored 6:57 into the second overtime after the Anaheim Ducks rallied from a three-goal deficit in the final minutes of regulation, completing a spectacular 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night and seizing a 3-2 lead in their second-round playoff series.

Rickard Rakell put the tying goal through a crowd of prone players with 15 seconds left in regulation to cap a stunning sequence of three goals in just over three minutes, all with goalie John Gibson pulled for an extra attacker.

After nearly 27 tense minutes of overtime, Perry collected a pass from Ryan Getzlaf and waited out a sprawling Cam Talbot to finish Anaheim’s third straight win — and the first home victory for either team in the series.

Game 6 is Sunday in Edmonton.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch