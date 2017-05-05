Perry’s Double-OT Goal Puts Ducks Past Oilers, 4-3

ANAHEIM (AP) — Corey Perry scored 6:57 into the second overtime after the Anaheim Ducks rallied from a three-goal deficit in the final minutes of regulation, completing a spectacular 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night and seizing a 3-2 lead in their second-round playoff series.
Rickard Rakell put the tying goal through a crowd of prone players with 15 seconds left in regulation to cap a stunning sequence of three goals in just over three minutes, all with goalie John Gibson pulled for an extra attacker.
After nearly 27 tense minutes of overtime, Perry collected a pass from Ryan Getzlaf and waited out a sprawling Cam Talbot to finish Anaheim’s third straight win — and the first home victory for either team in the series.
Game 6 is Sunday in Edmonton.
