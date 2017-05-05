Mysterious Flash Of Light Was Likely A Meteor

GRIFFITH PARK (CBSLA.com) — A mysterious flash of light in the sky widely seen Thursday night may have been a preview of a meteor shower that will peak Saturday morning.
Officials at Griffith Observatory say the flash, which first shone blue then faded to white, may have come off the constellation Aquarius. The flash was seen at around 9 p.m. by several drivers in the West Los Angeles area.
Vandenberg Air Force Base confirmed no launch had caused the bright flash of light.
The Aquarid meteor shower will peak early Saturday morning. Best time to view the meteor shower is from 3:30 a.m. to sunrise, when viewers might be able to see as many 20 to 40 meteors per hour – if the skies are not too overcast.