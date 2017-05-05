LaVar Ball’s Company Unveils Son Lonzo Ball’s $495 Shoes

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — The company run by the outspoken father of top NBA prospect Lonzo Ball has unveiled a signature shoe for the former UCLA star with an eye-popping price tag of $495 a pair.

LaVar Ball’s Big Baller Brand unveiled the ZO2 Prime on Thursday and is taking pre-orders on its website. The black sneaker accented in gold is described as “meticulously developed at every stage by Lonzo Ball.” The listing says the shoes will ship by Nov. 24. Buyers may be out of luck if the shoes don’t fit. The listing says there will be no refunds or exchanges.

The Sports World is Forever Changed. Introducing Lonzo's 1st Signature Shoe: The ZO2 Prime. pic.twitter.com/5JN1OLxlZS — Big Baller Brand (@bigballerbrand) May 4, 2017

The brand also unveiled a rubber slide sandal priced at $220.

& Lastly, The ZO2 Slide. pic.twitter.com/gyzHscfA3w — Big Baller Brand (@bigballerbrand) May 4, 2017

The price tag has prompted criticism from some, including Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, and a lot of derision from the Twittersphere.

Hey @Lavarbigballer real big baller brands don't over charge kids for shoes. pic.twitter.com/N2U0VPXXyt — SHAQ (@SHAQ) May 4, 2017

i work at a shoe store and we carry basketball shoes and the day someone comes in asking for big baller brand shoes, i will quit my job — muskan (@mjawandz11) May 5, 2017

"Big Baller Brand" definitely sounds like something a 55 year-old dad came up with — pj (@pjhoody) May 4, 2017

LaVar Ball answered his critics on Twitter, writing: “If you can’t afford the ZO2’S, you’re NOT a BIG BALLER!”

Big Baller's loose! If you can't afford the ZO2'S, you're NOT a BIG BALLER! 💰 — Lavar Ball (@Lavarbigballer) May 4, 2017

