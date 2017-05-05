LA City Council To Take Up Resolution Calling For Trump Impeachment

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Is roughly 100 days in the White House long enough to consider impeachment? That’s the question Los Angeles City Council was set to consider Friday.

A group called the West Valley Resistance wants council members to support a motion recommending that President Donald Trump be investigated for any impeachable offenses for what they say is “unprecedented corruption of the White House” under Trump.

The resolution was presented by the West Valley Resistance to Councilmember Bob Blumenfield and passed at the Rules, Elections, Intergovernmental Relations, and Neighborhoods Committee meeting on April 28, 2017.

A post on the group’s Twitter account – which had 44 followers as of Friday – called on supporters to gather outside the council chambers to receive “#ImpeachTrump” stickers.

Meet us outside council chamber rm 340, inside city hall before 10am to get your #ImpeachTrump stickers. We'll be wearing pins w/our logo. — WestValleyResistance (@WVResistance) May 5, 2017

According to a statement, the group – which says it’s aligned with other anti-Trump groups under the Indivisible movement – wants lawmakers to determine whether Trump “has violated the Foreign Emoluments Clause of the United States Constitution, or committed any other high crime or misdemeanor sufficient to warrant commencement of impeachment proceedings.”

The Foreign Emoluments Clause states “[N]o Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under [the United States], shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State.”

The group is associated with the “non-partisan” Impeach Donald Trump Now national campaign, which recently delivered a petition calling for impeachment to Congress.

Similar resolutions have been passed in other California cities, including Richmond, Alameda, and Berkeley, along with other U.S. cities.