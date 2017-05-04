TSA Warns Of Terrorists Using Trucks As Killing Machines

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Transportation Security Administration has a new warning about terrorists using trucks as killing machines in the wake of recent similar attacks worldwide.

The TSA wants the trucking industry to be on alert since trucks have increasingly become the weapon of choice for terrorists.

From Ohio State University to Nice, France, terror attacks involving vehicles are becoming more common.

A new unclassified report from the TSA warned truck owners, operators and rental agencies to watch out for terrorists who might try to ram vehicles into buildings or people.

Chuck Benedict, an executive with Avon Car and Truck Rental, said the TSA warning was alarming.

His business is keeping a careful eye on any suspicious behavior from customers and stepping up security to prevent vehicles from getting stolen.

“A little disconcerting that we have to go that extra mile to make sure our trucks are protected, and protecting the general public is a very big concern of ours,” Benedict said. “We do what we need to do to protect and do what we can.”

According to the report, nearly 200 people have been killed and more than 700 wounded in ramming attacks around the world in the last three years.

The jump in frequency of attacks appeared to coincide with a call from ISIS in 2014 to use whatever weapons or tools, including vehicles, to kill.

The TSA said the most vulnerable targets are places where large groups of people gather, including parades, shopping centers and sporting events.

“All we can do is take the report and continue to do our due diligence and look for suspicious activity,” Benedict added.

The TSA report added that no community, no matter how large or small, is immune to this kind of truck attacks.