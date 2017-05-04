The Best Things You Should Do This Weekend In L.A.

Arguably the best part about living in L.A. is the fact a new experience is always just around the corner. The city’s diversity loans itself to nurturing really a inventive, creative, passionate community. This weekend, there are quite few examples of what that spirit looks like in the form of events and interaction. From comic books to running, from Mexican wrestling to confectionary creation, the variety of awesome recreational options this weekend are plenty. Check out the following ways to best spend your time away from the office.

Friday, May 5



Lucha Va Voom’s Cinco De Mayo

The Mayan

1038 S. Hill St.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 746-4674

www.luchavavoom.com The Mayan1038 S. Hill St.Los Angeles, CA 90015(213) 746-4674 The Mayan has played host to this party since the very beginning and for the 2017 installment of Lucha Va Voom’s Cinco De Mayo shindig, guests can expect things to get wonderfully rowdy. The Los Angeles pioneers of music, burlesque, and masked Mexican wrestling have cultivated an event that not only has a rabid following, but also has become a tradition in LA. Lucha Va Voom is like a live variety show complete with comedic commentary and live music, only this presentation showcases the luchador. The matches throughout the night feature some inventive choreography and the kind of athleticism that allows masked men to fly through the air and occasionally spill into the audience. Good music, big laughs, and lots of drama in and out of the ring, Lucha Va Voom has been around for years and still remains a highly anticipated event. With events in both LA and Riverside this weekend, you have two chances to experience the magic.

Saturday, May 6



Watch The Kentucky Derby & Sip On Tasty Cocktails

Multiple Locations Multiple Locations Why not celebrate the biggest day for horse racing by visiting a local bar or restaurant this year? Shutters On The Beach, Baltaire and others are hosting viewing parties, or you can visit other bars in the area to sip on Kentucky Derby style drinks!





Free Comic Book Day

Various Locations

www.freecomicbookday.com Various Locations In yet another example of just how cool the comic book community can be, this weekend marks National Free Comic Book Day. Without over-thinking this, the basis of the celebration is just that, landing a free comic book. The joint effort between retailers, distributors, and collectors not only affords fans the chance to land a free comic book, but it gives all those same people the chance to share a comic book just the same. Since 2002, the national day of celebration has functioned as just another way to galvanize comic book enthusiasts in a way that has taken the community from niche to mainstream in recent years. With destinations participating throughout the country, Southern California and L.A. proper will be brimming with places to find a free comic book.





Tacos & Beer 5k

El Dorado East Regional Park

7550 E. Spring Street

Long Beach, CA 90815

(562) 570 1771

www.tacosnbeer5k.com El Dorado East Regional Park7550 E. Spring StreetLong Beach, CA 90815(562) 570 1771 In the way of instant gratification, things couldn’t get any better then finishing a run and rewarding yourself with cold beer and tasty tacos. This weekend, Long Beach will host a 5k fun run where participants will cross the finish line and head straight for the taco stand. Live mariachi music, a costume contest, an awards ceremony, and most importantly, beer and tacos will cap off a healthy stroll through El Dorado Park to help participants get festive this Cinco De Mayo weekend. An ideal distance for those that aren’t big on training but want to do something fun and active, the 5k fun run is also something that can be done in a group, which definitely makes things much more entertaining. Strap on your serape and your running shoes, its time to handle some tacos after you tally some mileage.

Sunday, May 7



Free Guided Tours

The L.A. Public Library

630 W 5th St.

Los Angeles, CA 90071

(213) 228-7000

www.lapl.org The L.A. Public Library630 W 5th St.Los Angeles, CA 90071(213) 228-7000 The Los Angeles Public Library is a just as much a cultural jewel as the city’s museums and art spaces. The facility houses some 6 million books, audiobooks, periodicals and more. The library also houses a collection some 80,000-plus timeless photos that all have an emphasis on the history of Southern California. The library offers free, guided tours to small groups looking to better grasp the significance of the destination. In addition to library’s guided tours, there is always a rotation of special events and exhibitions that function as another cultural branch of the network of institutions throughout the city. In fact, in 2015, the LA Public Library was nationally recognized with the National Medal for Museum and Library Service, which is the highest honor reserved for museums and libraries for it’s excellence and commitment to serving the community as a resource.





Try Goth Ice Cream

Little Damage

700 S Spring St

Los Angeles, CA

(213) 628-3443

www.littledamage.com Little Damage700 S Spring StLos Angeles, CA(213) 628-3443 Likely coined “goth” ice cream by the patrons and not the purveyors, Little Damage Ice Cream shop in Los Angeles has caused quite a culinary stir. The small business has unveiled its almond-charcoal soft-served ice cream and people can’t stop talking about it. The treat gets its color from activated charcoal and there is something about eating black ice cream that has got people especially excited. The family-owned and operated location really does craft ice cream with care. In addition to being inventive, the product is actually very tasty. Fire up your phone to take some awesome photos and then enjoy an ice cream cone in the middle of a bustling Downtown LA.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.