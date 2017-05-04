SpaceX Outlines Plan To Provide Internet Access To Everyone Globally

HAWTHORNE (CBSLA.com) — Hawthorne-based SpaceX plans to start providing low-cost high-speed internet access to everyone around the world by 2019.

The aerospace manufacturer and space transport services company wants to turn its vision into reality by using a network of thousands of small satellites, which will launched into space with its Falcon 9 rockets, according to SpaceX’s vice president of satellite government affairs, Patricia Cooper.

She said the company aims to launch a prototype satellite before the end of the year.

SpaceX outlined its plan to place a network of satellites around the planet in Wednesday’s Senate hearing on broardband infrastructure.

Cooper said the system will consist of “4,425 satellites operating in 83 orbital planes” and require ground control centers, gateway stations and other earth-based facilities.

Last November, SpaceX asked the Federal Communications Commission for permission to launch the satellites into space.

SpaceX is still in the early stages of developing advanced micro-satellites operating in large formations. Announcement in 2 to 3 months. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 11, 2014

There are only about 1,500 satellites orbiting around the planet. SpaceX’s plan will triple that number.

Currently, around 40% of the world population has internet connection, according to InternetLiveStats.com.