Police: Boy, 13, Fatally Stabs His Mother In Garden Grove

GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA.com) — A 13-year-old boy is in custody Thursday on suspicion of fatally stabbing his mother in Garden Grove.

Officers were dispatched at about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday to the 11000 block of Gilbert Street on the report that a woman had been stabbed. A witness called to say the victim was on the ground in front of a home suffering from wounds to her abdomen, Garden Grove police Lt. Carl Whitney said.

Officers arrived and provided first aid to the woman, who said that she had been attacked by her 13-year-old son, Whitney said.

Barbara Scheuer-Souzer was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died Wednesday night, police said Thursday.

According to a police statement, the boy was interviewed by Garden Grove police detectives and was then booked at Juvenile Hall.

“The suspect is the son of the victim. As per department protocol, the juvenile suspect will not be identified,” police said in the statement.

Officers found the boy at a shopping center a half mile away from the crime scene shortly after the wounded woman was discovered, police said.

