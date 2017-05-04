Police Arrest 3 Supsects In Pasadena Robbery Spree

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) — Three males have been arrested in connection with a two-day robbery spree in Pasadena, police announced Thursday.

Two of the suspects are 19-year-old Tyrek Adam and 18-year-old Calvin Mosley. Both were being held on $350,000 bail.

The third suspect is a 17-year-old boy, who was taken to a juvenile holding facility.

The suspects committed eight robberies on April 27 and 28 when they assaulted their victims and forcibly took their cellphones, purses, wallets and/or iPads, according to a police press release.

For the past several months, crooks have been driving up to people on streets; their passengers get out, grab the victims’ purses or cell phones and take off, Pasadena police said.

The latest robbery happened on Wednesday in a quiet intersection.

According to investigators, a dark-colored sedan rolled up to a 73-year-old woman, a girl who looked to be about 12 years old got out, snatched the woman’s purse, hopped back in the car and took off.

Pasadena resident Jeannette Lindsay said she does not want to become a victim. “It makes me really angry,” she said. “My purse across my chest like this and not just over a shoulder.”

A few months ago, a group of people were taken into custody for other similar robberies.

Police believed the most recent robbery was committed by a new crew, and that left some people on edge.

“It makes me feel unsafe. You would think that would happen somewhere else, not here in Pasadena,” Brittney Ambriz said.

“That makes me feel very insecure,” Raul Damazo said.

To avoid becoming a victim, Pasadena police advised people to be aware of their surroundings and not walk and text.

“I just try not to think about it too much. I don’t want to be looking over my shoulder every ten seconds,” Lauren Rodriguez.

The 73-year-old victim was not hurt. But others were and suffered minor injuries, police said.