Palmdale Woman, 48, Sentenced To 40 Years To Life For Fatally Shooting Live-In Boyfriend

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Authorities said that a 48-year-old Palmdale woman — convicted in the fatal shooting of her live-in boyfriend — was sentenced Thursday to 40 years to life behind bars.
Angelique Detrice Spurlock was found guilty on March 2 of one count of second-degree murder, according to Deputy D.A. Ryan Williams.
The jury also found true an allegation that Spurlock used a handgun.
On Sept. 4, 2015, the defendant and her boyfriend, James McQuater, 40, were both inside their house when they got into a domestic dispute.
Spurlock produced a handgun and fired a shot which missed the victim, according to court testimony. McQuater fled but the defendant chased him into the backyard and shot him in the chest, the D.A. said.
The victim managed to run across the street but died as he attempted to get help, the prosecutor added.
The case was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.