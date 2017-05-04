OC Football Coach Accused Of Sexual Relationship With Student, School Standoff

May 4, 2017 9:37 AM
Filed Under: Coach Arrested

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — Prosecutors say an Orange County high school football coach is facing charges for initiating a 10-hour standoff with police and engaging in a sexual relationship with an underage student.

Michael James Snitzler, 26, is accused of meeting a 17-year-old minor student in February and communicating with the victim via text messages, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s office.

In March, Snitzler – who was employed at the time as an assistant varsity football coach at El Modena High School (EMHS) – is believed to have engaged in a “sexual relationship” with the student.

The victim’s family members contacted police on April 23, prosecutors say.

Snitzler is accused of locking himself inside of a classroom at EMHS with a loaded firearm before he surrendered roughly 10 hours later around 8:30 p.m., according to officials.

He faces weapons and child annoyance charges that could result in a sentence of more than 10 years in state prison if convicted.

Snitzler is being held on $30,000 bail.

