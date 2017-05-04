Miley Cyrus Claims She Is Drug-Free

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Miley Cyrus has a new single called “Malibu” set to drop on May 11, and it’s dedicated to her fiance Liam Hemsworth.
In an effort to stay with Hemsworth, the popular singer claims she has kicked smoking weed and is in fact drug-free.
Cryus and Hemsworth got back together last year after splitting up in 2013.
In an interview with Billboard, Cyrus said “I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I’ve ever (gone without it),” she said. “I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do.”