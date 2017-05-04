Lonzo & LaVar Ball Unveil New $500 Shoe

May 4, 2017 2:29 PM
Filed Under: Big Baller Brand, LaVar Ball, lonzo ball

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — After news last week came out that major shoe manufacturers passed on pairing with the Big Baller Brand and Lonzo Ball on a shoe deal, LaVar Ball took matters into his own hands.

BBB Thursday unveiled the ZO2 shoe line designed for Lonzo Ball, and the main pair will be sold for $495.

Lonzo Ball autographed shoes are also being sold for $995 along with a pair of sandals with his logo on top for $220.

All these products are being sold on the Big Baller Brand website, and all sales of the ZO2’s are final.

But there could be a wait for fans to get a pair: the website says there will be no refunds or exchanges and that the shoes would be shipped by Nov. 24.

