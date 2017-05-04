Lonzo & LaVar Ball Unveil New $500 Shoe

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — After news last week came out that major shoe manufacturers passed on pairing with the Big Baller Brand and Lonzo Ball on a shoe deal, LaVar Ball took matters into his own hands.
BBB Thursday unveiled the ZO2 shoe line designed for Lonzo Ball, and the main pair will be sold for $495.
Lonzo Ball autographed shoes are also being sold for $995 along with a pair of sandals with his logo on top for $220.
All these products are being sold on the Big Baller Brand website, and all sales of the ZO2’s are final.
But there could be a wait for fans to get a pair: the website says there will be no refunds or exchanges and that the shoes would be shipped by Nov. 24.