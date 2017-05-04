Denny’s Facade Collapses In Second-Alarm Fire

May 4, 2017 5:41 AM
Temple City

TEMPLE CITY (CBSLA.com) — A Denny’s restaurant in Temple City was ravaged by a second-alarm fire early Thursday morning, but no injuries were reported.

Flames broke out at about 3 a.m. at the restaurant, 5603 Rosemead Blvd., and firefighters got a handle on it within about 40 minutes, Los Angeles County Fire Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman said.

The restaurant was open at the time the fire erupted, but only three employees were inside. They were able to run outside to safety.

The fire started in the building’s façade, Pittman said. The façade and the Denny’s sign mounted on the outside of the restaurant both collapsed in the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

