Not Getting Enough Caffeine From Your Coffee? Try New Caffeinated Bagel

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — If a cup of coffee is not enough to get you going in the morning, how about adding some caffeinated carbs to jumpstart your day?
Einstein Bros Bagels Thursday introduced the Expresso Buzz Bagel, which has 32mg of caffeine and 6.5mg of iron, according to the national breakfast chain’s website.
That bagel contains about a third of the caffeine in an eight-ounce cup of regular coffee, which is not that much for the caffeine addicts.
“Every bite of our Espresso Buzz Bagel gives you a tasty dose of bold flavor, caffeine and one-of-a-kind benefits,” Einstein Bros Bagels’ webiste says.
The company boasts its new gourmet bagel is an excellent source of iron plus good source of magnesium.