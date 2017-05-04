Best Things To Do This Weekend In Orange County – May 5

Part of the excitement of a good weekend is the anticipation that builds up leading into it. There is something about a productive work week that is capped off with a rejuvenating weekend that just makes you feel like everything is right in the world. Working hard to play hard makes Monday much easier to tackle. For the folks out in Orange County, there are plenty of people, places, and faces that are close to home and an ideal way to refuel during your time off. Regardless of what you like or what kind of pace you are looking to keep, there are at least of few options in each category, no matter how niche it might be. Whatever your flavor, the following list will have something suited for you. Let’s plan your weekend.

Friday, May 5



Celebrate Cinco de Mayo!

Multiple Locations Multiple Locations There’s plenty to do this Cinco de Mayo to celebrate! If you’re looking to put down a few margaritas, visit our list of the Best Places For Margaritas In Orange County. Or, visit the Top Bars In Orange County For Cinco de Mayo





SeaLegs By The Beach – Weekend Concert Series

17851 PCH

Huntington Beach, CA 92649

www.sealegsatthebeach.com 17851 PCHHuntington Beach, CA 92649 Nestled on the sand in Bolsa Chica, Sealegs is a casual café and wine bar that has a lock on location and ambiance. This beach club that is now becoming a live music destination is the perfect combination of sunshine, libations, and environment. Opening for the season this weekend, Sealegs will be hosting a sunset series with a rotation of local artists. Guests can grab a table, cozy up in a swing, share a bottle and soak in some music all while watching the sunset just steps away from the shore. This Southern California beach club is positioned to be a great new hangout ideal for a casual, relaxing weekend.

Saturday, May 6



See Craig Robinson

Irvine Improv

Irvine Spectrum Center

527 Spectrum Center Dr.

Irvine, CA 92618

irvine.improv.com Irvine ImprovIrvine Spectrum Center527 Spectrum Center Dr.Irvine, CA 92618 Easily one of the most recognizable personalities from televisions favorites like “The Office,” “Eastbound & Down,” and even his stint on “Arrested Development,” Craig Robinson is an actor, musician, and veteran stand-up comedian. The film and television star will spend his weekend with the fine folks of Irvine for a series of intimate shows at the Improv. A multi-faceted talent, Robinson will likely incorporate at least a little music into this show, but guests can certainly expect big laughs. Having earned the kind of notoriety that would loan itself to playing bigger rooms, this is a special chance to catch a bonafide star on a small stage.





Rancho Days Fiesta

Heritage Hill Historical Park

25151 Serrano Rd.

Lake Forest, CA 92630

(949) 923-2230

www.ocparks.com Heritage Hill Historical Park25151 Serrano Rd.Lake Forest, CA 92630(949) 923-2230 A tradition 21 years in the making, OC Parks are hosting their Rancho Days Fiesta this Saturday at Heritage Hill Park. In an effort to bring the history of California to life, organizers have developed a variety of activities that range from traditional Folklorico dancing, and crafts for children. In line with the Cinco De Mayo theme of the weekend, there will be piñatas and traditional music as well as charro horse riding demonstrations and a collection of exhibitors. The docents of Amigo de la Colima will handle tours of historic buildings throughout the park including, the Bennett Ranch House, Serrano Adobe, El Toro Grammar School, and St. George’s Episcopal Mission. With admission coming in at a reasonable $5 ticket, this is a great way to explore some of the history of California.

Sunday, May 7



Attend The AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour

Huntington Beach Pier

315 Pacific Coast Highway

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

www.avp.com Huntington Beach Pier315 Pacific Coast HighwayHuntington Beach, CA 92648 The shore of Surf City will be booming with professional volleyball action as the AVP rolls into town. Fielding the best players from all corners of the world, Huntington Beach will have three days worth of competition that culminate with finals on Sunday. The final day of tournament play will showcase some fierce action in the sand and will not doubt pack the fans in the stands. With a host of vendors and additional attractions surrounding the tournament, the Pier will be homebase of a three-day party.





Star Wars Days

Pretend City Children’s Museum

29 Hubble

Irvine, CA 92618

(949) 428-3900

www.pretendcity.org Pretend City Children’s Museum29 HubbleIrvine, CA 92618(949) 428-3900 Rivaling the excitement of Cinco De Mayo weekend, the Fourth is a big deal because of the loose association with the Star Wars franchise. Giving people a reason to get dressed up and have some fun with the sci-fi staple, Pretend City is going one step further with a weekend of programming dedicated to the young Jedis. With activities that include music and movement, making Yoda handprints, and light saber-themed family fitness fun, Star Wars days are a great way for kids to get active and enjoy a pop cultural essential.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.