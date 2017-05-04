Best Things To Do This Weekend In Orange County – May 5

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo!
Multiple Locations
There’s plenty to do this Cinco de Mayo to celebrate! If you’re looking to put down a few margaritas, visit our list of the Best Places For Margaritas In Orange County. Or, visit the Top Bars In Orange County For Cinco de Mayo
SeaLegs By The Beach – Weekend Concert Series
17851 PCH
Huntington Beach, CA 92649
www.sealegsatthebeach.com
Nestled on the sand in Bolsa Chica, Sealegs is a casual café and wine bar that has a lock on location and ambiance. This beach club that is now becoming a live music destination is the perfect combination of sunshine, libations, and environment. Opening for the season this weekend, Sealegs will be hosting a sunset series with a rotation of local artists. Guests can grab a table, cozy up in a swing, share a bottle and soak in some music all while watching the sunset just steps away from the shore. This Southern California beach club is positioned to be a great new hangout ideal for a casual, relaxing weekend.
See Craig Robinson
Irvine Improv
Irvine Spectrum Center
527 Spectrum Center Dr.
Irvine, CA 92618
irvine.improv.com
Easily one of the most recognizable personalities from televisions favorites like “The Office,” “Eastbound & Down,” and even his stint on “Arrested Development,” Craig Robinson is an actor, musician, and veteran stand-up comedian. The film and television star will spend his weekend with the fine folks of Irvine for a series of intimate shows at the Improv. A multi-faceted talent, Robinson will likely incorporate at least a little music into this show, but guests can certainly expect big laughs. Having earned the kind of notoriety that would loan itself to playing bigger rooms, this is a special chance to catch a bonafide star on a small stage.
Rancho Days Fiesta
Heritage Hill Historical Park
25151 Serrano Rd.
Lake Forest, CA 92630
(949) 923-2230
www.ocparks.com
A tradition 21 years in the making, OC Parks are hosting their Rancho Days Fiesta this Saturday at Heritage Hill Park. In an effort to bring the history of California to life, organizers have developed a variety of activities that range from traditional Folklorico dancing, and crafts for children. In line with the Cinco De Mayo theme of the weekend, there will be piñatas and traditional music as well as charro horse riding demonstrations and a collection of exhibitors. The docents of Amigo de la Colima will handle tours of historic buildings throughout the park including, the Bennett Ranch House, Serrano Adobe, El Toro Grammar School, and St. George’s Episcopal Mission. With admission coming in at a reasonable $5 ticket, this is a great way to explore some of the history of California.
Attend The AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour
Huntington Beach Pier
315 Pacific Coast Highway
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
www.avp.com
The shore of Surf City will be booming with professional volleyball action as the AVP rolls into town. Fielding the best players from all corners of the world, Huntington Beach will have three days worth of competition that culminate with finals on Sunday. The final day of tournament play will showcase some fierce action in the sand and will not doubt pack the fans in the stands. With a host of vendors and additional attractions surrounding the tournament, the Pier will be homebase of a three-day party.
Star Wars Days
Pretend City Children’s Museum
29 Hubble
Irvine, CA 92618
(949) 428-3900
www.pretendcity.org
Rivaling the excitement of Cinco De Mayo weekend, the Fourth is a big deal because of the loose association with the Star Wars franchise. Giving people a reason to get dressed up and have some fun with the sci-fi staple, Pretend City is going one step further with a weekend of programming dedicated to the young Jedis. With activities that include music and movement, making Yoda handprints, and light saber-themed family fitness fun, Star Wars days are a great way for kids to get active and enjoy a pop cultural essential.