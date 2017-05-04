2 Charged With Murder In Weekend Crime Spree

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say a man and woman have been charged with murder in a weekend shooting spree in the Whittier and La Mirada areas.

Alejandro Lazo, 21, and Reyna Gomez, 26, were arrested Saturday night in connection with a separate shooting at a Whittier-area hotel, but at the time of the arrest, authorities were still uncertain whether they were involved in the earlier shootings.

Each was charged Thursday with with one count of murder and 14 counts of attempted murder.

A carjacking kicked off the crime spree about 2:15 p.m. Saturday in Pico Rivera, and by 4 p.m. reports began coming in around about a man and a woman in the stolen vehicle shooting at people in the area.

A Norwalk man was shot and killed in La Mirada, and at least two others were hurt in additional shootings reported in the area, according to police.

A carjacked vehicle was found abandoned at 6:30 p.m. at Amelia Mayberry Park, at Painter Avenue and Lakeland Road in unincorporated South Whittier.

Around 8:30 p.m.,

Whittier police responded around 8:30 p.m. to a reported shooting at a nearby hotel, where they arrested Lazo and Gomez in an allegedly stolen vehicle, authorities said. It was unclear if anyone was wounded in that shooting.

At the time, authorities said Lazo and Gomez matched the description of the suspects in the earlier shootings, but they did not immediately link the couple to the crime spree.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)