Vigil Held For Friends Gunned Down In Shooting Outside Pomona Market

POMONA (CBSLA.com) — A vigil was held for friends — a man and a woman — gunned down inexplicably while drinking a couple of beer soutside a market in Pomona Tuesday evening.

“It hasn’t hit me yet. Just buried my grandfather and now my daughter,” said Sherri Piedra, the mother of the female victim.

Shortly after CBS 2. KCAL9 talked to Piedra, it did hit.

Her daughter Valerie Enriquez and her friend, Hugo Reynosa were ambushed while sitting behind Perez Market.

“At first, I thought they shot her here but then it was from behind. I don’t know who could’ve did it. For them to come shoot a girl?,” said Piedra.

Family spent the evening at a vigil for the two pals.

The shooting happened near Philmore Henderson Jr’s home.

“I heard 50-60 shots. I didn’t want to come out because a lose bullet has no name on it,” says Henderson.

Henderson says he’s been shot on his porch and his son was also killed.

Neighbors say gangs live nearby.

Valerie’s mom says her daughter wasn’t a part of that.

“She’s just a mother with a son. Not gang related. Just sitting here drinking their beers,” says Piedra.

Friend Dominick Flournoy grew up in Pomona, and stopped to give his condolences. He says his birthplace has changed a lot.

“Just cry out for the entire family and we just think it’s tragic. It’s happening a little too much,” said Flournoy.

Hugo lived within walking distance of the market, his nephew describes him as a good person.

“He just comes here to socialize with his friends. Doesn’t harm anyone just has a beer or two and goes back home you know,

said nephew Anthony Cisneros.

The families are hoping surveillance cameras outside the store will help lead authorities to the killers and that an arrest will be made soon.