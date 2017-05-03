Vietnam and Cambodia Cruises Pt 2

This Article Is Provided By AmaWaterways

Cruise along the exotic Mekong River and discover the riches of Vietnam and Cambodia with AmaWaterways. Take a trip from Siem Reap to Ho Chi Minh and explore rural villages, historical floating markets, illustrious pagodas, and Buddhist monasteries along the way. Experience the trip of the lifetime while gaining cultural insight from some of the most vibrant cities in Cambodia and Vietnam.

Your trip will include an array of amenities that allow you to delve into the regional culture and cuisine. Enjoy personalized services from top trained Cruise Manager throughout your river cruise experience. Inside your spacious stateroom you will find a quality flat screen tv featuring in-house movies, a mini fridge, and desk for your personal use. Spend time on your twin balcony before heading up to the Chef’s Table specialty restaurant. Indulge in regionally inspired cuisine made with locally source ingredients and snack on tapas and other refreshments served daily in the Main Lounge. Each trip opens up a world of exploration and includes immersive tours with knowledgeable guides in every destination.

On the first day you will board your river cruise ship in the small village of Prek Kdam upon the Tonle River. The next morning you will wake up in Kampong Chhnang where a local boat will take you to the scenic lakeside wetlands that form the mouth of the Tonle Sap River. Enjoy the tranquility of your surroundings as you explore the Koh Chen village. On Day three you will visit the former capital of Cambodia, Oudong where you will be able to tour a monastery and interact with the resident Buddhist monks. Take an oxcart ride through rice paddies and consume exotic local food. Travel on to Phnom Penh where you will visit the Royal Palace and observe the outstanding collection of Khmer crafts at the National Museum. Every day is packed full of activities ensuring that your trip is full of discovery and awe.