Top Things We Bet You Didn’t Know About Star Wars

Are you a fan of the Star Wars franchise? Whether or not you’re a mega fan, or simply just love the movies, Star Wars has become a phenomenon. While many people know the characters in the movie, and some of the more obvious facts about this blockbuster movie series, we dug deeper to find you the facts we bet you didn’t know.



1.) Tupac Shakur Was Supposed To Audition For Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace

Before Tupac was tragically killed, Tupac Shakur was the choice for Mace Windu in Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace. Yes, you heard it right. The legendary rapper was supposed to audition for famed George Lucas for the movie. But, tragically, Tupac was killed before he could audition for the role. Before Tupac was tragically killed, Tupac Shakur was the choice for Mace Windu in Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace. Yes, you heard it right. The legendary rapper was supposed to audition for famed George Lucas for the movie. But, tragically, Tupac was killed before he could audition for the role.



2.) Harrison Ford Took A Serious Pay Cut

For his role in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, the Oscar nominated actor was only paid $10,000. Talk about a serious pay cut for a star actor! For his role in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, the Oscar nominated actor was only paid $10,000. Talk about a serious pay cut for a star actor!

3.) Tunisia Played A Huge Part In The Films

In fact, Djerba, the Tunisian island, which is well known for its resorts and beachy vacations is the scene of many of the movie locations. On the western side of the island, you can find Obi-Wan Kenobi’s home from Episode IV. Additionally, Toshi Station, Mos Espa, the Tatooine set and others still stand around these parts.



4.) ‘N Sync In Star Wars?

George Lucas really loves his daughter. So much so that ‘N Sync almost had an appearance in Star Wars’ Attack of the Clones. Luckily, they were edited out of the final cut of the film. Baby, bye bye bye. George Lucas really loves his daughter. So much so that ‘N Sync almost had an appearance in Star Wars’ Attack of the Clones. Luckily, they were edited out of the final cut of the film. Baby, bye bye bye.

5.) Star Wars and 2001: A Space Odyssey share a pretty similar production crew

Stanley Kubrick was admired by George Lucas so much that when he went to make Star Wars, he made sure to hire as many people as possible that worked on the classic Odyssey film.



6.) Chewbacca’s voice is manufactured from a mix of other animals

Yep – you heard it right. The famous character’s voice is made up of a mixture of lions, bears, badgers, walruses and other dying animals. Yep – you heard it right. The famous character’s voice is made up of a mixture of lions, bears, badgers, walruses and other dying animals.



7.) Harrison Ford Almost Didn’t Make The Cut

Harrison Ford wasn’t always the first choice to play the celebrated Hans Solo. Can you imagine Burt Reynolds instead? Well, it almost happened. He was among the top contenders to pay the role, along with other Hollywood heavyweights like Jack Nicholson, Al Pacino and others. Harrison Ford wasn’t always the first choice to play the celebrated Hans Solo. Can you imagine Burt Reynolds instead? Well, it almost happened. He was among the top contenders to pay the role, along with other Hollywood heavyweights like Jack Nicholson, Al Pacino and others.

8.) Return Of The Jedi Almost Ended Very Differently

During the development of the story for Return of the Jedi, George Lucas played around with the idea that after Luke removed Darth Vader’s helmet, he puts it on and says “Now Im a Vader” and turns to the dark side.



9.) BB-8’s Voice Had Some Celebrity Input

During the end credits for The Force Awakens, you’ll notice that two well known actors are listed as consultants for the BB-8 character, including Bill Hader (of Inside Out and Trainwreck) and Ben Schwartz of the widely popular House of Cards. During the end credits for The Force Awakens, you’ll notice that two well known actors are listed as consultants for the BB-8 character, including Bill Hader (of Inside Out and Trainwreck) and Ben Schwartz of the widely popular House of Cards.

9.) BB-8’s Voice Had Some Celebrity Input

During the end credits for The Force Awakens, you’ll notice that two well known actors are listed as consultants for the BB-8 character, including Bill Hader (of Inside Out and Trainwreck) and Ben Schwartz of the widely popular House of Cards.



10.) Lucas’ Original Draft Was Too Long

When George Lucas submitted his 13 page treatment of his story in 1973, originally titled “The Star Wars,” to Universal Studios and United Artists, both studios actually passed on what would become one of the most popular movies in the world. They said that the movie was too hard to understand. Luckily 20th Century Fox gave Lucas a shot in 1974 to make the film. But, with a final script being 200 pages, he had to cut the final two acts from it and feature them into upcoming films The Empire Strikes Back and Return Of The Jedi. When George Lucas submitted his 13 page treatment of his story in 1973, originally titled “The Star Wars,” to Universal Studios and United Artists, both studios actually passed on what would become one of the most popular movies in the world. They said that the movie was too hard to understand. Luckily 20th Century Fox gave Lucas a shot in 1974 to make the film. But, with a final script being 200 pages, he had to cut the final two acts from it and feature them into upcoming films The Empire Strikes Back and Return Of The Jedi.



11.) Orson Welles Was Almost The Voice Of Darth Vader

Lucas originally wanted Orson Welles as the voice of the critical character known as Darth Vader. But, he changed his tone when he thought Welles was too famous and recognizable. Lucas originally wanted Orson Welles as the voice of the critical character known as Darth Vader. But, he changed his tone when he thought Welles was too famous and recognizable.



12.) George Lucas Initially Put Up His Own Money For The Empire Strikes Back

When you have a good thing, why do things always need to be so hard in show business? Although Star Wars had great success, Lucas was determined to put his own money into The Empire Strikes Back so he would have complete control over the movie. But, he still needed the movie studio to distribute it. But, Lucsas’ plan almost backfired when the budget went over $10 million and Lucas had to go to the entertainment branch of Bank of America to help out with a loan. In the end, Lucas had to have 20th Century Fox help, which gave some control away. In the end, the public still got a great movie. When you have a good thing, why do things always need to be so hard in show business? Although Star Wars had great success, Lucas was determined to put his own money into The Empire Strikes Back so he would have complete control over the movie. But, he still needed the movie studio to distribute it. But, Lucsas’ plan almost backfired when the budget went over $10 million and Lucas had to go to the entertainment branch of Bank of America to help out with a loan. In the end, Lucas had to have 20th Century Fox help, which gave some control away. In the end, the public still got a great movie.

13.) Stanley Kubrick Caused Some Serious Delays

Elstree Studios was the site where the sets were built for The Empire Strikes Back. Kubrick happened to be shooting The Shining at the same time. Unfortunately, a massive fire broke out in 1979 which burned down an entire soundstage. Kubrick took over some of Lucas’ space, causing massive delays on the Star Wars shooting schedule.



14.) An Opening Credits Debate

Lucas and his filmmakers were set on keeping the Star wars logo along with the opening crawl start the movie and to put the full credits at the end of the movie. At the time, in the late 1970’s and early 80’s, this was quite unusual. So, this brought up issues with the Writers and Directors Guilds to try to pull the movie from theaters due to rules of when credits should appear. Lucas and his filmmakers were set on keeping the Star wars logo along with the opening crawl start the movie and to put the full credits at the end of the movie. At the time, in the late 1970’s and early 80’s, this was quite unusual. So, this brought up issues with the Writers and Directors Guilds to try to pull the movie from theaters due to rules of when credits should appear.