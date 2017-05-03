Partially-Completed Target Store To Remain Unfinished After Judge Rules No To Resuming Construction

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — A partially-complete Target shopping center — at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Western Avenue in Hollywood — will remain incomplete after a judge ruled Tuesday that too many construction issues remain.

The 74-foot tall structure has been vacant since 2014. And for the second time in three years, a judge ruled against the project.

CBS 2’s Danielle Gersh spoke to members of the community and a lawyer who is working with a group fighting the construction.

“It’s annoying,” said one woman, “It’s an eyesore.”

“Were not opposed to Target. What were opposed to is the illegal Target project. We’re opposed to the culture of secrecy and rule breaking that permeates LA City Hall,” said attorney Robert Silverstein who represents the La Mirada Avenue Neighborhood Association.

The group first sued the project and got it halted in 2014.

The city first gave Target permission to build on the site in 2012.

The site was zoned to house a shopping center — but only up to 35 feet unless it also included housing in its plans.

Silverstein said the City Council approved new zoning for the site after it was stopped in 2014 but then failed to examine environmental impact statements prompting the latest lawsuit.

“The plan that the city violated was the expression of years of work by the community with the planning department,” Silverstein said.

Target’s original building plans complied with code — Silverstein says if they had moved forward the Target would be up and running.

“The only reason you don’t is because of Eric Harcetti. He is to blame for this project being in limbo. And councilmember O’Farrell” said Silverstein.

In a statement, O’Farrell said he is disappointed and wants to see the Target project completed.

Gersh reached out to Target and the retail giant issued the following statement:

“Target has been actively working with the city to take the appropriate steps to move forward with the LA Sunset store. We’re disappointed in the recent ruling and are evaluating next steps.”

An attorney for Mayor Garcetti said the city and his office are reviewing the judge’s decision and will advise their client accordingly.