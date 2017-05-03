2 Operators Of Santa Ana Market Being Investigated For Alleged Food Stamp Fraud

May 3, 2017 9:01 PM
Filed Under: Food Stamp Fraud, Johanna Garcia, Jose Garcia Olivo, Santa Ana Market

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — The operators of a Santa Ana market are under investigation in connection with an alleged $2 million food stamp fraud scheme.

A warrant was served Wednesday at Euclid Market run by Jose Garcia Olivo and his daughter Johanna Garcia.

Police officers and federal agents were seen Wednesday collecting bags of evidence at the business on Euclid Street and McFadden Avenue.

They “have committed the offenses of food stamp fraud, conspiracy to defraud, theft of government property, mail fraud, wire fraud, engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity, tax evasion and filing a false tax return…,” according to a search warrant affidavit.

The court papers alleged Garcia and Garcia Olivo paid “individuals in cash in exchange for charging those individuals Electronic Benefit Transfer cards instead of actually selling food.”

The father and daughter were accused of paying the EBT cardholders less than what was charged to the cards and pocketing the difference.

“For example, during an undercover operation…Garcia Olivo paid $250 in cash but charged $395 on the EBT card,” the affidavit stated. “In other instances, Garcia actually used someone else’s EBT card at supermarkets and warehouse stores to make purchases for herself. Over the past several years, Garcia and Garcia Olivo have cheated the federal government out of approximately $2 million in EBT funds, including many months charging more than $100,000.”

They were also suspected of failing to accurately report hundreds of thousands of dollars of income from the scheme from 2013 through 2016.

The amounts and totals of the charges, which were unusual for a small convenience store, and the rapid depletion of cardholders’ monthly benefits aroused suspicions, according to the court documents.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office had no comment.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch