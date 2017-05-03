Toast to the Good Life: Sail France’s Rhone River

This Article Is Provided By AmaWaterways

Experience the wonders of the Rhone as you sail along France’s premiere river with AmaWaterways. Embarking in Lyon and traveling to Arles, explore romantic French cities and every gourmand’s dream with an itinerary guaranteed to enliven your senses. Indulge in the famous cuisine of Lyon, France’s culinary capital before taking off to savor the pronounced wines from legendary vineyards. Learn how to pair wine with chocolate, take a cooking class highlighting Provencal techniques, and chase down the enigmatic “Black Diamond” truffles.

Greet your fellow travelers onboard the cruise ship the first night and feel the excitement of the trip that lays ahead. Wake up on Day two and discover vibrant Lyon. Explore the UNESCO World Heritage Site and the home to the 19th century basilica Notre-Dame de Fourviere. Take a guided tour through old town or bike around like the locals do. Travel on to the Beaujolais wine region where you will indulge in tastings at traditional wineries and witness the special techniques each winery employs. Take a walking tour through Vienne, the region between Beaujolais and the Cotes du Rhone. Observe the historically preserved ruins and visit St. Pierre Abbey one of the oldest churches in France. Tour vineyards in Tournon and explore aptly named “City of Popes” or Avignon, where you can visit the magnificent hilltop village, Grignan.

Throughout your stay enjoy the luxuries onboard as well as ashore. Included in your seven night stay is a spacious stateroom with French balcony- the perfect place to observe the sparkling villages amongst the river. Take advantage of the cuisine onboard and indulge at the Chef’s Table specialty restaurant. Unlimited fine wine, beer, and beverages are included with your fare. We know our guests have varying tastes which is why we provided an array of choices to appease every traveler’s needs.