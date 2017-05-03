Feds Say Torrance Refinery Blast Was Preventable

TORRANCE (CBSLA.com/AP) — A federal safety board says a 2015 explosion at a Torrance oil refinery was preventable and it has recommended changes to the facility’s safety procedures.
The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board released a report Wednesday about the blast in Torrance that occurred on Feb. 18, 2015, and led state regulators to issue 19 citations against ExxonMobil, which owned the refinery at the time.
It identifies technical issues that led to the explosion that slightly injured four workers and threatened to release thousands of pounds of toxic hydroflouric acid into nearby Los Angeles suburbs.
The board said safeguards designed to prevent an explosion failed and the plant needs to implement strategies for preventing a similar problem.
ExxonMobil said Wednesday it regrets the incident and will work with the board to understand the findings and recommendations.
The refinery is now owned by PBF Energy.
