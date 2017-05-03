Exceptional Dining Experiences aboard AmaWaterways

This Article Is Provided By AmaWaterways

Indulge onboard AmaWaterways’ river cruises with our exceptional dining experiences. We have expertly trained chefs who craft bold menus that feature locally inspired cuisine as well as comfort foods familiar to you. Aboard our ships, you will be offered countless options when it comes to dining. Check out the Main Restaurant or the Chef’s Table specialty restaurant serving up gourmet flavors. Every morning enjoy a breakfast buffet with fresh pastries as you sip on mimosas or pick something off the made-to-order menu. Throughout the day stop by the Main Lounge for a light lunch or head to the restaurant for a full menu paired with regional wine and beer.

Each night the ship comes alive at our multi-course dinner affair accompanied by recommended wines. Taste local dishes like bratwurst and sauerkraut while cruising through Vienna or nibble on Camembert cheese while we travel along the Seine in France. Each day you get to choose what and where you eat, so never fear, there will always be cuisine available that fits your needs. Don’t be surprised to find that our wonderful wait staff remembers how you take your meals.

Our Executive Chef, Primus Perchtold, oversees every menu onboard from creation to production. Join us and your fellow travelers at the Chef’s Table where the kitchen becomes a part of the show. Watch as the unique menu is prepared right before your eyes. The distinct gastronomic experience will not be one you want to miss as it is the only venue of its kind as you cruise along the river. Don’t forget that drinks are complimentary throughout your stay. Feel free to indulge in the highest quality wines and beers and freshly squeezed juices – all included with your stay.